ProMedica enrolls first patient in national brain study

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica enrolled the first patient in a national trial that studies a new treatment for people suffering from a neurological condition most commonly caused by trauma, the hospital announced Monday.

The neurological condition, known as a subdural hematoma, occurs when blood collects in the tissue surrounding the brain. Though its most common cause is traumas such as car accidents or falls, it can also occur spontaneously or in the setting of blood thinners.

Although the condition is very and may even result in death or disability, it's rare and affects fewer than 200,000 people per year in the U.S., according to the Mayo Clinic.

"The trial involves a glue-like substance that is injected into the leaning blood vessel in an attempt to shut down the blood vessel and prevent a recurrent bleed," ProMedica Neurology Physician Dr. Syed Zaid said. "This could be a huge advancement in the treatment of subdural hematomas."

When patients participate in the study, the length they stay in the hospital does not change. Patients follow a regular standard of care other than enrolling in treatment or observation in the study.

"The fact that our stroke team at ProMedica is not only participating in national clinical trials but leading the way by enrolling the first patient demonstrates our deep commitment to exceptional clinical care," ProMedica President of Acute Care Dawn Buskey said.