TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Thursday that it plans to build a freestanding emergency department on the Anthony Wayne Trail near the I-475.

“ProMedica’s metro area hospitals already treat a sizable number of patients from Maumee and the surrounding area,” said Dawn Buskey, president of Metro Region Acute Care at ProMedica, in a press release.

The facility will tend to emergency needs and have the ability to stabilize more serious cases that may require transportation to the ProMedica Toledo Hospital main campus.

The 11,000 square foot facility will also treat urgent care patients for minor injuries and illness.

The freestanding emergency department is expected to generate two dozen jobs upon completion in summer of 2021.

Construction is set to begin in the summer of 2020.

