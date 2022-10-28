ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra to retire Monday

The ProMedica board of directors unanimously confirmed President and Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi as the next CEO.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica CEO Randy Oostra is retiring, effective Monday.

The Toledo-based health system announced his retirement Friday. The ProMedica board of directors unanimously confirmed President and Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi as the next CEO.

“Serving ProMedica for the last 25 years has been the highlight of my career,” Oostra said. “Over the years, we have had the pleasure of working with so many dedicated caregivers, board members, and community leaders who have inspired our work daily. As part of ProMedica, I’ve also been grateful for the opportunity to connect with many incredible individuals as we have worked to address the social factors that significantly impact health outcomes. Together, we have made meaningful progress in the way health care is delivered. It has been a true honor and privilege to lead ProMedica and serve our communities.”

In a news release, ProMedica said Oostra "had discussions about retirement" with the board prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but chose to remain in place to lead the company through those uncertain times.

Oostra started with ProMedica in 1997 as vice president of Toledo Hospital. He served as president of multiple ProMedica hospitals before being promoted to COO and president in 2006.

He was named president and CEO in 2009.

Oostra stepped down as president in May, but kept his CEO title. Polizzi was then named president.

“On behalf of ProMedica’s board of directors, I want to thank Randy Oostra for his 25 years of commitment to the organization and the remarkable impact he has had on our communities,” ProMedica Board Chairman Bob LaClair said. “Randy has played a pivotal role in helping to transform health care, establishing ProMedica as a leader in addressing the social determinants of health starting more than a decade ago. He has also embraced the anchor institution philosophy in a way that few other leaders have, resulting in wide-reaching community support that has been a catalyst for many positive changes. We have been inspired by his leadership and commitment to health care and the community, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.

Oostra has overseen many key endeavors, including moving ProMedica's headquarters to downtown Toledo in 2017. In 2018, ProMedica purchased HCR ManorCare.

This year, ProMedica announced it acquired naming rights to the renovated Glass City Center. The health system also became the presenting sponsor of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament.

He serves on the board of trusted at Regional Growth Partnership, Toledo Museum of Art, ConnecToledo Downtown Development Corporation and the Toledo Symphony.

Polizzi started his ProMedica career in 1998 as an in-house attorney. He worked in a variety of leadership roles at ProMedica from 1998-2018, including chief interim human resources officer and president of ProMedica's metro region hospitals.

Polizzi was also president and CEO at Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati.

"We are pleased to confirm Arturo Polizzi as ProMedica’s next CEO," LaClair said. "His extensive, proven leadership at ProMedica and previous health network CEO experience make him a strong asset, and we are confident that Arturo is the ideal choice to further ProMedica’s mission and lead the organization into the future."

Financial woes

The past 12 months have been full of turbulence for ProMedica.

Earlier this year the health system reported a $126 million first quarter loss, and an additional $155 million loss in the second quarter. In 2021, ProMedica reported a loss of $136.3 million in operating income.

In May, ProMedica spokeswoman Tausha Moore said a number of factors contributed to the financial losses, including staffing agencies raising rates during the pandemic and more patients needing longer, more intensive care.

Multiple top executives were let go, including Chief Financial Officer Steve Kavanaugh.

In July, ProMedica laid off an unspecified number of non-clinical staff. It was later revealed about 150 people lost their jobs.

Last month, ProMedica agreed to pay the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences $7.6 million to make up for two outstanding monthly payments related to the company's affiliation agreement with the medical school. This was shortly after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost threatened to sue ProMedica after it initially said it would not make the payments.