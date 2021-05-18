Therapy gym designed to help individuals with memory loss breaks on its way to Sylvania

ProMedica will break ground Wednesday on the new Mary Ann and Richard LaValley Therapy Gym at the Goerlich Center.

ProMedica is set to break ground Wednesday on a new therapy gym in Sylvania.

The new Mary Ann and Richard LaValley Therapy Gym will be housed in the Goerlich Center, a facility that is dedicated to helping patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The therapy gym is designed for individuals with memory loss and will be open to patients, residents and the community.

The groundbreaking ceremony kick-off at the Goerlich Center at 6 p.m. The center is located at 5320 Harroun Rd., Sylvania Ohio 43560.