ProMedica recognized by American Heart Association for quality stroke care

Toledo Hospital and Flower Hospital received the American Heart Association's GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines stroke quality achievement award.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two area hospitals are being nationally recognized for providing patients with high-quality stroke care.

ProMedica Toledo and Flower hospitals received the American Heart Association's GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines stroke quality achievement award. The honor goes to hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to research-based guidelines and ultimately save lives.

“ProMedica is committed to providing the highest level of patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Dawn Buskey, president of ProMedica acute care. “Get With The Guidelines helps our teams implement proven knowledge and strategies on a daily basis.”

Toledo Hospital also received an award for meeting specific criteria that reduce the time between a patient's arrival and treatment to remove the clot causing the stroke.

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and No. 1 cause of disability in the United States.