Are you ready for the end of daylight saving time? Preparing your schedule to 'fall back'

Dr. James Tita, a sleep specialist, said when the time changes, people must prepare their internal clock for the switch by adjusting routines a few days in advance.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time.

Like most parents, Jessica Clark does what she can to keep her kids happy and healthy, which includes getting a good night's sleep.

"We lay down early," Clark said. "They eat and then we get ready to take baths and lay down."

Keeping a consistent schedule has gotten more difficult as her family recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many doctors are prescribing melatonin, including for her 5-year-old son.

Dr. James Tita, a sleep specialist, said everyone has a biological clock that's regulated by the rise and set of the sun. He said when the time changes, people have to prepare their internal clock by planning a few days before.

To prepare for Sunday, Tita recommends going to bed 30 minutes later than usual two to three days before Sunday.



He also said to practice healthier eating and drinking patterns -- including not drinking alcohol before going to sleep -- because they make for healthier sleep.



When it comes to screen time, cellphone and computer screens emit blue light that makes it harder to fall asleep, Tita said,

"Any disruption to that rhythm can have effects both on our mental health (and) physical health," he said. "There are increased incidents in cardiovascular events strokes and fatal car crashes following the time change."

Going back to standard time is exciting for some people because it means getting an extra hour of sleep that day. A change in schedule can be especially disruptive if not managed properly, so preparation begins with gradual steps, Tita said.



