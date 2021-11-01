Phase 1B of the vaccination roll out begins in Michigan

Teachers, child care providers, and Michiganders over the age of 65 will also be able to sign up for vaccination if interested.

MICHIGAN, USA — Phase 1B of Michigan's COVID-19 Vaccination Roll Out plan begins on Monday, Jan. 11.

Phase 1B will make all health officials and first responders not included in phase 1A eligible to get either a Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine.

Mercy Health Muskegon's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Justin Grill, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the first phase went smoothly for them.

"I think we are starting to see that we can move through these phases just a little bit quicker than what we thought originally we might have been able to do," Grill said. "And I'll be curious to see how this continues to go. I can tell you in Muskegon we have seen tremendous interest (in the vaccine) and that our phones have been ringing off the hook with people who are interested in getting the vaccination," Grill said.

Kent County is only registering eligible 1B Michiganders at this time, but Muskegon County is allowing anyone that wants to be vaccinated to go ahead and sign up to save your place in line.

Dr. Grill told us that the county has the ability to notify people when their vaccination time comes and wants to be ahead of the game by already having a list in place.

COVID-19 vaccination sign up registration links are located below:

