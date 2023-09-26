Free dental services for children to be offered by Owens CC Dental Hygiene Clinic

The free dental services will be provided for children ages six months to 18 years old on Monday, Oct 2 and appointments are required.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic is hosting a Kids Access To Dental Care Day at its Perrysburg facility.

Free dental services will be provided for children from ages six months to 18 years old and appointments are required for the limited number of spots available.

It will be held on Monday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, you can call the clinic at 567-661-7294. The clinic is also located at 320 1st Street, Perrysburg, OH 43551 in Health Technologies 209.

Owens Community College said their goal is, "to increase the access to care in children to teach them healthy dental hygiene habits to prevent further decay and address any current decay present."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 4 children aged 2-11 have untreated cavities.

The clinic provides free dental care such as dental cleanings, x-rays, sealants and fluoride.

