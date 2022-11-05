Overturning Roe v. Wade could impact access to IVF

The potential decision is creating worries about how the use of things like birth control and other infertility treatments could change.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact more than just abortion rights.

This includes worries about how the use of things like birth control and other infertility treatments will be impacted. One specific type of treatment for those struggling to get pregnant traditionally is in vitro fertilization, also known as IVF.

"If an embryo is given the same constitutional rights as you or I have, then freezing that embryo would be an imposition on their constitutional right," local mother Lindsey Laforest. "Because of the fertility struggles that I had, I was given only a 32% chance of having a successful pregnancy."

It's unclear exactly how procedures like IVF would be affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned. However Laforest, who conceived through this treatment, fears it could restrict the process or make it much less accessible.

"I relied on embryonic freezing, so that way I would have multiple chances of having a successful implantation," she said. "And that's why I am a mother today. I would hate for the same rights I had to have my child be taken away from anybody else."

The treatment already costs many woman more than $10,000, as most insurance plans do not cover the cost of IVF. Laforest hopes people will consider this side of the argument and realize this potential decision spans to other women's health platforms.