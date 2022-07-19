Over 1,100 ProMedica patients informed of data breach

ProMedica discovered emails containing patients' information were sent to an incorrect email address.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 1,100 ProMedica patients are being notified about a data breach impacting their protected health information.

On May 27, ProMedica discovered emails containing patients' information were sent to an incorrect email address, according to a news release sent Tuesday. The messages contained one or more of the following: patient names, dates and locations of services, dates of birth, medical record numbers, names of physician and descriptions of services.

ProMedica says it is unknown whether or not the emails were viewed by the unintended recipient, but there is no evidence the information was misused. ProMedica has since implemented enhanced security measures, including staff re-training.

Last week, the Toledo-based health care system sent letters to 1,178 impacted patients explaining the situation and offered them one year of free credit protection monitoring.

"ProMedica is very disappointed that this breach occurred and is providing the necessary services to help the affected patients," the release stated. "ProMedica is committed to safeguarding its patients’ sensitive personal information and will continue to evaluate processes and procedures to prevent this kind of incident in the future."