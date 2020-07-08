Outdoor visits still banned or limited at nursing homes

Advocates call for loosening of COVID-19 restrictions as their loved ones continue to live with fear, loneliness and grief.

DELTA, Ohio — More than two weeks ago, Gov. Mike DeWine allowed nursing homes to resume outdoor visits in Ohio, so long as certain safety standards are met. But some nursing homes are still not allowing outdoor visits or are limiting them greatly because of constraints.

Gov. DeWine announced on June 29 that nursing homes that meet all safety standards can begin outdoor visitation on July 20.

Since March, visits have been separated by glass or a phone screen.

When assessing their readiness to permit outdoor visitation, nursing homes should consider:

Case status in the surrounding community

Case status in the nursing home

Staffing levels

Access to adequate testing for residents and staff

Personal protective equipment supplies

Local hospital capacity

Richard Apple, 86, and Joyce Apple, 85, have been married for 70 years and have been inseparable until the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, they were separated in their nursing home in Archbold when Richard had health issues and had to be quarantined several times.

Sandy Carpenter, their daughter, said the separation has been detrimental to the couple's health.

"My mom has Alzheimer and this complete isolation, not only from her children and grandchildren, but her spouse; we've seen a rapid decline in her mental capabilities," Carpenter said.

Because of staffing constraints, the facility only allows one family member to visit a week outside for 20 minutes which is very tough for Carpenter's large family.

Bonnie Spencer's mother is 91 and is staying at a nursing home in Bryan. Her facility hasn't approved outdoor and in-person visits. Spencer said her mother has deteriorated drastically in the last two months.

"They're hurting so bad and all they want is to see their family. I mean they would give anything for five minutes face-to-face with a hug. They just need to know people still love them," Spencer said.

On Aug. 8, the Apple's were finally reunited after Richard's final quarantine ended, but Carpenter hopes restrictions can be lifted further.

"I'm trying to be an advocate. Not just for my mom and dad but for the elderly across our state. We need to do better. We need to be able to sit in our parents rooms. Let me put a mask on. Take my temperature," Carpenter said.