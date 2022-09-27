Virtual town hall to provide Ohioans Medicare informational session

The webinar session will feature tips on selecting coverage, saving money and more.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will hold a free, virtual town hall session to inform Ohioans of their health insurance options before the 2023 Medicare enrollment period begins.

The virtual session, or webinar, will be held on Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m. Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French and OSHIIP Medicare experts will speak during the session.

According to a press release, the webinar will feature information regarding Medicare changes for 2023, how to compare options and select coverage, ways to save money and protect against fraud.

This comes ahead of the Medicare open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

To register for the webinar, click here.

OSHIIP offers other informational sessions and opportunities. Click here to see a list of OSHIIP's statewide virtual and on-site informational sessions. To schedule a personalized, one-on-one Medicare appointment, click here.