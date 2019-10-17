BRYAN, Ohio — Cancer is humanizing. Cancer is equalizing. "And cancer apparently doesn't care how many gold medals you have," said Olympic champion and ovarian cancer survivor Shannon Miller during her keynote address to the Michelle Bard Geary Community Cancer Symposium.

Part of the gold medal-winning Magnificent Seven team at the 1996 Olympics, Miller is currently the most-decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast, male or female, with a total of seven Olympic medals. She also survived a rare ovarian cancer, and brought her story to the second-annual symposium, which featured continuing medical education sessions for area health professionals and screening sessions for the public.

In 2011, Miller was diagnosed with a rare germ cell ovarian cancer, and doctors removed a baseball-sized cyst from her left ovary. She credits having that goal-setting background as a gymnast as a key part of why she was mentally strong enough to make it through grueling, aggressive chemotherapy treatments.

"It wasn't until I found out a couple of weeks (after my diagnosis) that it was a higher grade malignancy than they originally thought and I would need to go through a pretty aggressive chemotherapy regimen. That would be the best chance of non-recurrence," Miller said. "I think it was at that moment something in my mind changed. It was like this switch was flipped. I kind of went from that victim mentality of 'everything's happening to me' back to that competitive mentality that I knew so well from sports. ... At least we had a plan of action - I had some goals again. ... The mental aspect is so critical. It is such a big part of sports and it really is such a big part of life and health. Getting in the right frame of mind, and I think it's a constant battle."

Miller also reflected on the earlier words of Super Survivor Lana Keppler, whose inflammatory breast cancer was misdiagnosed. Keppler said that she was persistent and repeatedly advocated for her own well being, before finally receiving the diagnosis that she knew her body was trying to tell her.

"We do have to be our own best health advocates. And that means getting our screenings and exams, working to find a healthy moderation in your diet and your exercise," Miller said. "And probably the most difficult, which is taking time for yourself so you can recharge. I am so thankful for each and every day and I try to do my best to remember that making my health a priority isn't just about me. It's about being here for all those who depend on me."

Being vocal and advocating is now a passion for Miller, and she is often on the road, bringing attention to "the silent killer," as ovarian cancer is called because it is difficult to detect in its very earliest stages.

"I'm very fortunate to be able to use whatever voice I have to help others focus on their health. And I hoped that by being very public about my issue, that others would see that cancer - it just doesn't care. Who you are, where you're from, the amount of medals you have locked away in a shoebox. Cancer doesn't care," she said. "And I guarantee you that my life plan did not include going around the country talking about my ovaries. But, if that's what it takes ... if by going around sharing my story, I can help even one person focus on their health, then it is absolutely worth it."

Miller also acknowledged the efforts that health professionals in Williams County are making in their fight to reduce the number of cancer deaths in the county. That effort involves a strategic plan to align efforts to reduce cancer-causing factors and an agreement with Bowling Green State University to create an evidence-based community action plan.

"I want to thank all of you for all that you do to fight cancer. The fight, it takes so many different forms ... it can be as easy as a kind word, an encouraging word to someone who is going through diagnosis. Helping someone who is going through diagnosis. Helping a caregiver who is going through the process as well," Miller said "... It can be about coming to events like this - where you get to learn more and you get to educate yourself on different things and then pass that information along to family members, to friends, to people in the community who may not have been able to be here today. Every little bit helps in the fight."

The event is in honor of Michelle Bard Geary, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2018. Her parents, James and Joan Bard, and her family, provide major sponsorship for the full day of community education in memory of their daughter. Also honored during the event at New Hope Community Church were Super Survivor Lana Keppler, who persisted to get her diagnosis of inflammatory breast cancer after being misdiagnosed, and Super Caregiver Amy Beck, who discussed caring for her 20-year-old son with Ewing's sarcoma.

The community is invited to attend the release of the Williams County Community Health Assessment on Monday at First Lutheran Church, 210 N. Cherry St., in Bryan. The event is from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and is presented by the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio and Williams County Partners for Health.

