Ohio ranked as #14 on the list of fattest states in America according to WalletHub

The study analyzed data ranging from obesity rates to sugary drink consumption and health facts in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

OHIO, USA — With more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older being either overweight or obese, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fat is quickly becoming the American way.

In a study released today, Wallethub reported on 2020's most overweight and obese states in America.

The company analyzed data across 31 key metrics ranging from share in overweight and obese population to sugary drink consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

Ohio ranks as the 14th overall fattest state in the U.S. according to WalletHub's survey, which compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food/fitness.

Other highlights from WalletHub's report include Ohio as:

28th – % of Overweight Adults

– % of Overweight Adults 15th – % of Obese Adults

– % of Obese Adults 23rd – % of Overweight Children

– % of Overweight Children 16th – % of Obese Children

– % of Obese Children 18th – % of Physically Inactive Adults

– % of Physically Inactive Adults 12th – % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day

– % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day 14th – % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

– % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes 17th – % of Adults with Hypertension

According to Wallethub's study, the 10 fattest states in America are:

1. West Virginia

2. Mississippi

3. Arkansas

4. Kentucky

5. Tennessee

6. South Carolina

7. Louisiana

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. Missouri

When comparing Ohio with other states in the Great Lakes region, Michigan finished No. 21 in the study, Illinois was No. 34, Indiana finished No. 12, and Pennsylvania was 27th.