Dial 988: Ohio prepares for new mental health hotline

Starting July 16, if you're experiencing a mental health crisis, you can dial 988 instead of 911.

OHIO, USA — A new helpline would make life a lot easier for millions of people who suffer from mental health issues.

"People are dying at a rapid pace, and people are being touched by that in all spectrums of life," said Yaves Ellis, the lead pastor of New Birth Christian Ministries.

For years, Ellis has been helping people navigate trauma. He said sharing resources to help them deal with those emotions made all the difference, and soon he'll be able to direct people to the new national hotline.

"When someone is in a crisis, it's very hard to think of the right number to call or who you have to look for or to look something up. That's hard," said Sue Villilo, VP of ADAMH.

On Wednesday, the Ohio House Behavioral Health Committee voted to add the creation of the hotline to House Hill 468, which now moves to the Senate. The program is mandated by the federal government but will be paid for by the state. In Ohio, it's fully funded for the first 18 months.

"We are looking at the next General Assembly then to be able to make decisions about continuous funding based on reports back from the committee," said Rep. Gail Pavliga (R-Portage County).

Meanwhile, ADAMH is preparing to launch the hotline in July. When they do, Ellis says it will be a lifeline for mental health.