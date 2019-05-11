TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Ohio legislators recently announced a package of bills that would cap the cost of insulin at $100 dollars in co-pays per month, and one local pharmacist is calling the legislation beneficial, if it comes to fruition.

Pharmacist Rachel Rocha has heard of people taking extreme measures to make sure they can access the lifesaving drug, as insulin can cost from hundreds to over a thousand dollars a month for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

From 2012 to 2016, insulin prices nearly doubled and about 30% of diabetics have rationed the life-saving medication due to cost. State Sen. Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus) and state Rep. Beth Liston (D-Dublin) introduced a package of bills at the end of October to address insulin pricing.

"One of the most common things I see is people drive over the border to Canada to pick up their insulin there because it is significantly cheaper than in the United States," Rocha said.

It's not a practice Rocha condones, but the difference in making that drive can be around 90 percent savings

"The cost of a rapid-acting insulin in the United States would be around $400, versus the cost in Canada for rapid acting insulin would be about $40," she said.

So now, Ohio legislators have introduced a bill in the Senate that would cap people's co-pays at $100 for a 30-day supply.

It's something Rocha says would make a huge impact in many Ohioans' lives.

"Right now there are definitely people that are rationing their insulin and not taking it all because they can't afford it, there have been people who have died not being able to access insulin," she said.

But as a pharmacist, she's skeptical about whether or not it's possible given the amount drug companies charge now and how insurance operates.

"I have a lot of questions on how this would actually work out and play out because I feel like there's always some kind of loophole," Rocha said.

