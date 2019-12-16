COLUMBUS, Ohio — As families gather for the holidays, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) says it’s not too late to get the flu shot. State health officials call for all Ohioans who are at least 6 months old to get the flu shot now.

The first flu cases typically show up in October, but the health department finds the holiday season comes with a spike in flu activity. So far, Ohio has seen 262 influenza cases involving patients being hospitalized. That’s up from 198 during the same time frame through Dec. 7 last year.

“It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to fully develop in the body,” said ODH Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH. “With friends and family starting to gather for the holiday season, it is the perfect time to make sure you and your loved ones are protected against the virus.”

RELATED: Winter flu season is in full swing in Lucas County

RELATED: Winter flu season is here early, could be intense

RELATED: Flu shot is less effective on people who are overweight, researchers say

ODH has also upgraded Ohio’s flu activity level to “regional.” That means just under half of the state has seen influenza cases.

“U.S. flu activity is elevated and increasing,” Dr. Acton said. “If you get sick with the flu, stay home to prevent spreading it to others.”

If you come down with symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue, you might have the flu. Health experts want to remind everyone of the following tips to prevent the flu from spreading during holiday gatherings:

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitizer when you are unable to wash.

Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread this way.

Get plenty of rest. Sleep is shown to help your body fight off illness.

When you are sick, stay home until you are fever-free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication.

The health department reminds people who are more vulnerable to flu complications, such as older adults, younger children, pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions of the importance of getting vaccinated. Click here for additional information on influenza and flu activity in Ohio.