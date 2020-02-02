OXFORD, Ohio — Ohio Department of Health officials say there are no cases of coronavirus at Miami University or in the state of Ohio after an investigation.

The ODH and Centers for Disease Control were performing an investigation into two University of Miami students who became ill in the past weeks.

Dr. Amy Adkins with the ODH delivered the results saying, "I am very pleased to share that the results are negative for both students and they are thrilled."

Testing on the possible cases was done by the CDC.

Officials say they aren't sure what made the students ill. The students are said to be doing very well.

The ODH WAs joined by representatives from Miami University, Butler County General Health, Middletown Health Department, and the Hamilton City Health Department at A press conference on Sunday.

On Tuesday, ODH announced two possible cases of the coronavirus under investigation. Two students at Miami University were tested for the virus.

According to health officials in Butler County, both people who were tested recently traveled and returned from China. Both possible cases were not severely ill and were in isolation to keep the illness from spreading.

"We don't want fear," Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health, said on Tuesday. "We are much more likely to see a disease of contagion of fear, than the actual disease." While administrators at Miami are urging those on and around campus not to panic, the school did postpone its men's and women's basketball games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday night, respectively.

The number of confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the U.S. is at eight.

On Thursday, officials from ODH and the city of Cleveland confirmed that the patient with Chicago's second confirmed case of coronavirus recently traveled to Cleveland.

The man is a Chicago resident in his 60s and was confirmed as having coronavirus on Jan. 28, according to the CDC. The city says the man traveled to Cleveland on January 14 for a day trip and was not infectious while in town.

The city adds that Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has been taking extra precautions such as increased surface sanitizing as the situation develops. Hopkins Airport is also following CDC guidelines.

The Philippines reported the first death from coronavirus outside of China on Saturday.

Meanwhile, China's news agency says six officials in the city of Huanggang, neighboring the epicenter of Wuhan in Hubei province, have been fired over poor performance in handling the outbreak.

The mayor complained the city lacks medical supplies.

The Associated Press reports that figures from the National Health Commission showed an increase of 45 in the death toll and 2,590 in the number of cases for a total of 14,380, well above the number of those infected in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS, which happened southern China before spreading worldwide.