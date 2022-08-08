Ohio Department of Health officials to hold press conference on COVID-19 and Monkeypox

The press conference will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Officials from the Ohio Department of Health are scheduled to give a statewide update about COVID-19 and Monkeypox disease on Thursday.

The press conference hosted by Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

3News is planning to livestream the press conference in the media player above as well as on our YouTube channel.

The following individuals are scheduled to speak during the presser:

Dr. Vanderhoff, director, Ohio Department of Health

Dr. Michael Forbes, chief academic officer, Akron Children’s Hospital

Dr. Joe Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases, OhioHealth

COVID-19 in Ohio

The press conference comes as Ohio is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. In a weekly update, on Thursday, Aug. 4, the state reported over 27,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, in Northeast Ohio, many counties are listed as having a high community level for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

For counties in the high level, including Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Portage, Summit and Trumbull County, are all being advised that occupants wear a mask while in indoor public spaces, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Monkeypox in Ohio

During Thursday's press conference, officials will also discuss the concern of monkeypox.

According to the CDC, Ohio currently has 75 cases of monkeypox, the 21st highest amount for any state.

Locally, as of Aug. 8, Cleveland had 18 cases of monkeypox and Lorain County had two.

Health officials in Northeast Ohio told 3News' Isabel Lawrence, "We certainly need to be vigilant, but we do not need to be fearful. This is not COVID 2.0,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, pediatric infectious disease specialist with University Hospitals (UH).

The rollout of Monkeypox vaccines in Northeast Ohio has also slowly begun.

