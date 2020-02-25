COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday reported it has one person in the state under investigation for possible COVID-19 (coronavirus) exposure.

According to ODH's COVID-19 webpage, which is updated every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m., there are zero confirmed cases in Ohio, one person under investigation, six people who have tested negative for COVID-19, and 212 individuals under public health supervision.

The person who is under investigation has lab results pending. Anyone who is under investigation has exhibited symptoms of respiratory illness AND has either traveled to China or been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 within 14 days of the respiratory symptoms starting.

RELATED: CDC warns spread of coronavirus in US appears inevitable

RELATED: 325 people in Michigan being monitored for coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: Watch out for coronavirus scams

As of Feb. 24 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and regularly updates numbers on its website. Of the cases, 14 were detected and tested in the United States through U.S. public health surveillance systems; this includes 12 people with travel history to China, and two involving person-to-person spread.

The remaining 39 are people repatriated to the U.S. by the Department of State; this includes three people who had been in Wuhan and 36 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The disease is not spreading in the community in the U.S. at this time, and the CDC currently considers risk to the general public to be low.