COLUMBUS, Ohio — Later this month, you now must be 21 years old to buy tobacco products in the state of Ohio.

The new law raising the minimum age from 18 to 21 goes into effect by the middle of the month, and it impacts everything from cigarettes and cigars to vape pens and liquids.

It’s estimated the change will result in a state tax loss of around $20 million per year.

There was an attempt to grandfather in anyone who was 18 before Oct. 1, but Governor Mike DeWine vetoed that proposal blaming the difficulty to enforce the law and the complications it would pose for retailers.

More changes could be coming, too. A Republican lawmaker from Strongsville recently introduced bills to restrict flavored vaping and e-cigarettes in Ohio.

RELATED: Strongsville lawmaker introduces bill that would ban flavored vape products in Ohio

RELATED: US official expects 'hundreds more' cases of vaping illness

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct an error that stated the new law takes effect Oct. 1.