Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations in Ohio will be permitted to reopen on May 26, Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on Thursday.

BMV locations in Ohio had been closed since March 18 amid concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While the state's physical locations will reopen on May 26, Husted said that any services or tasks that can be provided online should continue to be used there instead.

Earlier this month, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that when BMVs do reopen, they will do so with new safety measures in place to encourage physical distancing.

As of Thursday, Ohio has 26,357 confirmed and probable positive coronavirus cases, including 4,718 hospitalizations, 1,268 ICU admissions and 1,534 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of the state's first coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including the state's first stay-at-home order on March 23.

