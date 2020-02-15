COLUMBUS, Ohio —

The Ohio Department of Health is urging people to get their flu shots after the number of flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio reached a new high for the 2019-2020 season.

From Feb. 2 to 8, the number of cases that made it to the hospital rose to 994, a 19% increase over the previous week.

These numbers bring to 5,457 the total hospitalizations since the season began at the end of September, and are more than double the hospitalizations reported during the same week of last year’s flu season. The current report can be found here.

“One in 12 Americans is likely to get sick from flu this season,” ODH Medical Director Dr. Mark Hurst said. “The next person hospitalized could be you, your child, or another loved one. Protect yourself and everyone around you by getting a flu shot and following other precautions.”

Adult flu deaths are not reported to the health department; however, two Ohio children, girls ages 11 and 16, have died from the flu this season.

The virus can be especially dangerous for people who are very young or elderly, people with compromised or weakened immune systems, people with chronic health conditions, and pregnant women. If you are in one of these categories and develop flu symptoms, Hurst advises, seek medical care right away.

