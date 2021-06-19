Obamacare survives another legal challenge in Supreme Court

An Ohio doctor with the Committee to Protect Healthcare, told WTOL 11 he's relieved the Affordable Care Act won't be scrapped overnight.

OHIO, USA — The United States Supreme Court once again offered a reprieve to the embattled Affordable Care Act this week.

The Affordable Care Act, sometimes referred to as Obamacare, has been the target of Republican lawmakers since it was signed into law in 2010.

The court ruled that the challengers to the law, which included a number of Republican-led states and the Trump administration, did not have the legal right to bring the case because they were not specifically harmed by it.

The challengers in the case argued that the entire law should be invalidated because the individual mandate, in its current form, violates the Constitution.

Some doctors in Ohio are praising the decision.



Doctor Ean Bett, with the Committee to Protect Healthcare told WTOL 11 he's relieved the Affordable Care Act won't be scrapped overnight.

The Committee to Protect Healthcare is a national advocacy group who says their mission is to fight for policies that expand healthcare for every American.

Dr. Bett says the court’s decision will save many of his patients from going back to the days when they had to make tough decisions about their health.

“I've had many patients tell me that once the Affordable Care Act was enacted, and the Medicaid expansion in Ohio took place, they felt comfortable seeking out medical care,” said Dr. Bett.

The Ohio Hospital Association also applauded the court’s decision. In a statement sent to WTOL 11, a spokesman for the group said, “The Affordable Care Act provides health care coverage to nearly a million Ohioans through Medicaid and other services. The court’s decision brings new assurances of predictability and safety to hospitals and patients. OHA is committed to working with policymakers moving forward to improve our health care system including closing coverage gaps and making care affordable and accessible for our communities.”