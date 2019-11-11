AKRON, Ohio — Earlier this month, 3News reported the story of a Norton teen who collapsed during a homecoming dance and is now in a medically-induced coma.

Over the weekend, we found out some good news about Emma Pfouts from her mother, Christina Weigand.

On Saturday, Weigand posted the following video on Facebook showing her daughter's hand moving. "I have NO WORDS, just tears of joy!! I just want to share this special moment with all of YOU because all of YOU MADE THIS HAPPEN WITH YOUR CONSTANT PRAYERS 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ for our sweet Emma💕!!!!," she wrote.

On Sunday, Weigand wrote, "Yesterday she (Emma) not only moved her hand & arm, but she also shook her head from side to side as if to say no, don’t give up on me, I’m still here fighting."

The progress continued as Weigand added this note on Monday, "While she (Emma) didn’t do a lot different yesterday, she did open her eyes & track me for a few brief moments from the head of the bed to the bottom, which was amazing."

Emma Pfouts, 16, attends Norton High School. Her family describes her as a petite cheerleader with a big personality.

“She’s very outgoing, bubbly,” stepfather Christopher Weigand said. “50 decibels higher than everybody else in a room.”

Emma suffered from asthma and had a severe attack on the night of the Homecoming dance last month. Struggling to breathe, the air passages became so constricted it took ten minutes before oxygen could get to her body again.

“She had arrested twice, her heart had stopped, and they had to do CPR,” Christopher Weigand said.

Emma likely has brain damage and is now in a medically-induced coma.

"We don’t know what the future holds for Emma💕 but she has proven she makes miracles happen time and time again," Christina wrote over the weekend.

