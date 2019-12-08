BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Northwest Ohio has one more medical marijuana dispensary in the area: this one located in Bowling Green and set to open its doors Tuesday afternoon.

Soothe dispensary already has products on stock to begin selling, but will be receiving more shipments throughout the week.

Soothe will provide all products that are approved by the law and only to people who have a medical marijuana card.

Mark Jacobs, the owner, said Soothe is different than other dispensaries and their mission is to help soothe others through this medicine.

"We're going to be very involved in consulting with patients, being able to share with them different strains, different types of medication that might work better for them under certain circumstances and based on their certain, specific condition," Jacobs said.

Jacobs, who is also a lawyer in the Toledo area, said he became interested in the business because of personal experiences he has gone through with his family.

He said the atmosphere is going to be very relaxed and easy for people to get in and out of without trouble.

Soothe is located at 1155 N. Main St. in Bowling Green and hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Soothe is closed on Sundays.

