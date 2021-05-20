New medical guidelines say Americans should start colon cancer screening earlier in life than previously recommended

Dr. Eilynn Sipe, a colorectal surgeon at ProMedica, says that this was done for multiple reasons.



"One thing is that there's been a trend across United States that's been widely studied showing that there's been an increase in colon cancer in persons ages 20 to 49," said Sipe.



She says that with decreasing the screening rate to 45, she hopes doctors will be able to diagnose patients at an earlier stage to improve survival rates.



"We can hopefully prevent some persons if they were scoped at 50, would have already had a colon cancer but by scoping at age 45, we can remove a polyp, which would actually prevent the cancer from happening in the first place," said Sipe.



The American Cancer Society lowered its recommended age to 45 about three years ago, but Sipe said not every insurance company was following that guideline, meaning some patients who were trying to get scoped at 45 couldn't.