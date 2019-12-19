TOLEDO, Ohio — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released new recommendations when it comes to diagnosing and treating young patients with autism.

According to the AAP, autism affects an estimated 1 in every 59 children.

The new guidelines mark the first update in clinical recommendations in 12 years. The AAP continues to recommend developmental and behavioral surveillance of children at every well child visit, developmental screening at 9-, 18-, and 30-month visits, as well as specific screening for autism spectrum disorder at ages 18 and 24 months.

"We know that the earlier we can start therapies for children who show signs of developmental delays, the better likelihood of positive outcomes," said Susan L. Hyman, MD, FAAP. lead author of the report, which was authored by the AAP Council on Children with Disabilities and the AAP Section on Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics.

The AAP recommends that pediatricians:

Conduct developmental and behavioral surveillance during all well visits with children.

Help ensure that children with autism spectrum disorder are provided with services to address needs at home and school.

Engage with families and youth to plan a transition to the adult system of medical and behavioral care.

Inform patients and families about the evidence for interventions, refer families for possible participation in clinical research and refer families to support organizations.

"There is no reason to wait for a diagnosis of autism before starting some services, such as speech or behavioral therapies," said Dr. Hyman, a developmental and behavioral pediatrician at the University of Rochester and Golisano Children's Hospital. "Interventions work best when they are early, when they are intense, and when they involve the family."

Medical experts say that more than 5 million Americans are affected by autism spectrum disorder. The new findings show it affects 1 in 59 children, up from 1 in 155 in 2007.

"Families play a key role in treatment and advocacy for a child with autism spectrum disorder," said Susan E. Levy, MD, MPH, FAAP, a co-author of the report, developmental and behavioral pediatrician at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and a professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

"They also need the support of the professional team, the clinicians, educators and therapists who are working alongside them."

"There need to be more equitable and affordable therapies for all families, from the time of diagnosis through employment and adult life," Dr. Hyman said. "All children deserve options and hope for productive, satisfying lives."

