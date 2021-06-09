New Alzheimer's drug treatment approved by FDA brings hope to families with history of the disease

Chris Heerdegen lost his father and grandfather to Alzheimer's and because of that, he's afraid the disease will kill him, too.

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The FDA has just approved a new drug to fight Alzheimer's disease.

It's the first drug approved for the disease in nearly two decades.

After anticipating the approval of Aduhelm for nearly six months, the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association said they're thrilled to see the Alzheimer's drug be approved.

Executive director Julie Pechlivanos said she knows volunteers and supporters who were part of this drug in the clinical trial.



"They've told us how helpful it's been to their family member or themselves. And so, they are very excited this has significantly slowed the progress of their dementia," said Pechlivanos.



Pechlivanos says it's important to know people have to be diagnosed very early in order for this drug to be effective and for them to qualify to use the drug.

"It's important anyone, themselves or a family member, who are experiencing cognitive changes need to talk to their doctor as soon as possible," said Pechlivanos.



However, Heerdegen said the approval of this drug is a huge step in the right direction.



"I know it's not perfect and there's lots of controversy about if it works or doesn't work, but for people like myself whose family's been devastated by two generations of this disease, any hope is hope," said Heerdegen.



Heerdegen's dad died five years after being diagnosed. He said he would have given up anything for an extra day with him. "If you're in that position and this drug could have given him two, or three, or four more years of quality life for him to hang around and see his grandkids and his great-grandkids and for us to do some things with him and just know he was okay and loved, it would be incredible."



This new drug is intended to slow the disease progression and is not a cure.

Heerdegen will be hosting the third annual Rowing to Remember event on June 18. All proceeds will go towards the Alzheimer's Association.