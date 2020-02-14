If you're struggling with the loss of a loved one, Valentine's Day can be particularly painful.

However, there is a number you can call if you're feeling overwhelmed with social media posts of loved-up couples and vases of flowers.

The National Valentine's Day helpline is available for those who wish to talk about their grief with a bereavement specialist.

Call 866-800-4707 from 8 a.m. to midnight to share how you're feeling with someone you can trust, free of charge.

You can also go online to learn best practices on dealing with grief not only on Valentine's Day, but all year round.