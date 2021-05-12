National Stroke Awareness Month | The rise of risk factors among women in the US

May is National Stroke Awareness Month and the CDC says high blood pressure is the leading cause of strokes in the United States.

TOLEDO, Ohio — May is National Stroke Awareness Month and according to the CDC, one person suffers from a stroke every forty seconds.

You've probably heard the warning signs for a stroke: slurred speech, numbness on one side of the body or dizziness.

But to understand strokes, Dr. Tracy Griffith, an OBGYN with Mercy Health, says we have to take a step back and look at some of the factors that can lead to one like hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

"Ladies having their very first baby are more at risk. We know certain ethnicities, Black ladies, are more at risk. Ladies that are overweight or have high blood pressure outside of pregnancy are more at risk, so they should certainly be aware of it," Griffith said.

According to the CDC, high blood pressure is the leading cause of strokes in the U.S.

Griffith says over the last 30 years the prevalence of high blood pressure in women has increased, especially in young women and women who are pregnant.

"In America, we have an increasing rate of maternal morbidity and mortality, meaning women dying or having serious complications from childbirth and one of the number one causes of that is high blood pressure," she said.

Signs or symptoms that the blood pressure is elevated include:

a headache

changes in vision

belly pain under the right ribs

Griffith says there are things that can be done to manage it, like taking a low dose aspirin to reduce the risk of blood clotting.

"Generally, blood pressure of 160 for the top number or 110 for the bottom number is dangerously high," she said. "So, women that have blood pressure that high can develop those symptoms, which increases their risk of a stroke".

If you think you may have high blood pressure or are experiencing any symptoms related to it, Griffith says it's important to see a doctor to get it under control.