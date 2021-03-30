In honor of the national day today, ProMedica urges people to get their routine health screenings.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Take a moment and say thank you to your favorite physician for National Doctors Day. The March 30 observance honors the nation’s doctors, who have dedicated themselves to service by helping to save lives and ensure the good health of each patient, especially during the recent pandemic.

“This year, there aren’t adequate ways to say thank you. We know that many of our providers treated patients with an illness the world had not encountered. With gratitude and admiration, we thank our physicians for stepping up in such incredible and awe-inspiring ways,” said Angela Brandt, president, ProMedica Physicians Group.

ProMedica is celebrating by paying tribute to its more than 2,100 physicians and providers.

Also, in honor of this national day of recognition, ProMedica urges people to get their health screenings as a "perfect opportunity to share your gratitude with your favorite doctor."

The Epic Health Research Network published a study that showed how preventative cancer screenings in the United States dropped by 86% for colon screenings and by 94% for breast and cervical screenings following the declaration of the COVID-19 national emergency.

The study also stated, “The number of cancer screenings has recently begun to rise, but has not yet reached previously expected levels.”

Many doctors, especially those who routinely screen patients, have expressed their concerns. Peter Klein, MD, ProMedica Physicians Colorectal Surgery, said, “We’ve seen cancer screenings decrease dramatically, and while patients are now starting to get their screenings, we’re seeing much more serious cases. It’s important to make that call and get scheduled for your health screenings.”