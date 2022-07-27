The virus was detected in a pool of mosquitoes collected last week.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story on a West Nile Virus detection in Northeast Ohio.

A pool of mosquitoes that was collected on July 20, 2022 in Tuscarawas County tested positive for the West Nile Virus according to the Tuscarawas County Health Department.

The Ohio Department of Health told the Tuscarawas County Health Department today of their findings based on mosquitoes submitted to them by the County.

The first mosquito spraying will take place in the Village of Bolivar on Thursday, July 28 and then again in approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Both health departments suggest that anyone with respiratory issues to remain indoors during the sprayings.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department provided tips to help identify symptoms of the virus as well as how to prevent becoming infected.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus:

No symptoms in most people. Most people (8 out of 10) infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.

Febrile illness (fever) is experienced by some people. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Prevention:

Residents are encouraged to adhere to the following guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health to avoid mosquito bites: use insect repellent when you go outdoors, and when weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent will provide extra protection. Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours and take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times. Ways to mosquito proof your home include the following: install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside; use your air conditioning, if you have it; and help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths on a regular basis.