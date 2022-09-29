Ohio sees first monkeypox death, ODH says

The adult male tested positive for the virus but also had other health conditions, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

OHIO, USA — Ohio has had its first death associated with the monkeypox virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The adult male tested positive for the virus but also had other health conditions, ODH officials said Thursday.

The state had its first monkeypox case in June of 2022. 276 total cases have been reported across the state, with 28 of those requiring hospitalization.

According to the ODH monkeypox cases dashboard, there are seven cases in Lucas County and two in Wood County as of Thursday. 27 people in Lucas County have started the monkeypox vaccination process and two have completed it, while eight people in Wood County have started the process and zero have completed it.

Cuyahoga County in northeast Ohio has 140 reported cases as of Thursday, the most in the state. Three other counties in the state have case numbers in the double digits. Franklin County in central Ohio has 44, Summit County in northeast Ohio has 16 and Hamilton County in southwest Ohio has 14.

The ODH monkeypox cases dashboard was launched on Aug. 25 and is updated on Thursdays.