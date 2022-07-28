TLCHD: Probable monkeypox cases identified in Lucas County

Two individuals have tested positive for the monkeypox virus locally, health officials announced Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two probable cases of the monkeypox virus have been identified in Lucas County, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced Thursday.

The department is working with the Ohio Department of Health to investigate the cases.

Lesion samples from two people have tested positive for Orthopoxvirus, commonly called monkeypox, TLCHD said.

Officials are now contacting people with whom the two infected patients may have had close contact.

Monkeypox has become a concern in the United States and around the world as it has begun to spread rapidly in recent weeks.

Across the state of Ohio, there are 17 confirmed cases. Ohio had confirmed cases of monkeypox back in 2005, according to the CDC.

It is a rare disease spread by close physical contact. The overall risk to the general population is low, health officials have said.

Health experts know this disease is completely different from COVID-19, in the fact that it spreads person-to-person by intimate contact.

But, it's important to know anyone can get monkeypox.

Doctors from ProMedica and Mercy Health both said no one has died from the disease since the outbreak began in the U.S. and most people can recover right at home.

"It would only be those who had severe manifestations that would require hospitalization," Dr. James Tita, a pulmonologist who works with Mercy Health, said.

Tita said the damage caused by COVID-19 is not anticipated from monkeypox, which bodes well for the hospital systems already overwhelmed because of COVID-19.

"All the downstream effects of COVID, the staffing challenges, the supply chain issues and all those things that have strained our healthcare systems, we just really can't take another small strain because it could just be one more thing on top of a number of things," Dr. Brian Kaminski, ProMedica's vice president of quality and patient safety, said.

Once a positive case is detected, TLCHD said it will do a thorough tracing and monitoring of close contacts. If those close contacts are eligible, they may receive the monkeypox vaccine.

“Monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States,” TLCHD's Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said. “Monkeypox does not spread easily between people, but anyone in close contact with a person with monkeypox can get it and should take steps to protect themselves. This virus has not shown the ability to spread rapidly in the general population. Based on the information currently available, the risk to the public appears to be very low.”

Although rare, monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness. Person-to-person spread occurs with prolonged close contact or with direct contact with body fluids or contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or linens. Illness typically begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swelling of the lymph nodes. After a few days, patients develop a rash that often starts on the face and then spreads.

Anyone experiencing monkeypox symptoms should seek care from their healthcare provider, especially if they have traveled to places where monkeypox cases have been reported or if they've had close contact with a person who has monkeypox.

Kaminski said it's important to point out people are saying monkeypox is similar to a sexually transmitted disease. He said they aren't the same at all, and it's important to dispel any negative stigma surrounding monkeypox.