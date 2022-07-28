Probable monkeypox cases identified in Lucas County

Two individuals have tested positive for the monkeypox virus locally, health officials announced Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two probable cases of the monkeypox virus have been identified in Lucas County, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced Thursday.

The department is working with Ohio Department of Health to investigate the cases.

Lesion samples from two people have tested positive for Orthopoxvirus, commonly called monkeypox, the department said.

Officials are now contacting people with whom the two infected patients may have had close contact.

Monkeypox has become a concern in the United States and around the world as it has begun to spread rapidly in recent weeks.

It is a rare disease spread by close physical contact and overall risk to the general population is low, health officials have said.

Once a positive case is detected, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will do a thorough tracing and monitoring of close contacts. If those close contacts are eligible, they may receive the monkeypox vaccine.

“Monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States,” said Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski. “Monkeypox does not spread easily between people, but anyone in close contact with a person with monkeypox can get it and should take steps to protect themselves. This virus has not shown the ability to spread rapidly in the general population. Based on the information currently available, the risk to the public appears to be very low.”

Although rare, monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness. Person-to-person spread occurs with prolonged close contact or with direct contact with body fluids or contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or linens. Illness typically begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swelling of the lymph nodes. After a few days, patients develop a rash that often starts on the face and then spreads.

Anyone experiencing monkeypox symptoms should seek care from their health-care provider, especially if they have traveled to places where monkeypox cases have been reported, or if they've had close contact with a person who has monkeypox.