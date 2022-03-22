Mobile mammography unit to provide screenings at several locations in NW Ohio: Here's where and when

Mercy Health's mobile mammography unit will bring safe and easy screenings to communities throughout northwest Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video report aired Oct. 7, 2021.

The region’s first mobile mammography unit will visit several locations in the coming weeks, with Mercy Health releasing its April schedule Tuesday.

Mercy Health's mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient will have the ability to control the compression on their breast once they are in position.

It will offer safe and easy screenings at convenient locations throughout several counties in northwest Ohio.

Early diagnosis of breast cancer has proven better outcomes.

Certified radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, all mammograms are double-checked with a computer-aided detection system that detects more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

While mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance, for best coverage, please verify if Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), they have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you.

If eligible, you may qualify for a no-cost mammogram. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.

Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only. Call 833-MAMM-VAN to schedule your screening on the mobile unit.

To view the full list of dates and locations, visit mercy.com/toledomobilemamm or find a location near you on the list of locations in April below:

Friday, April 1: 9:20 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. - Tiffin Community Health Center (1344 Seneca Avenue, Tiffin)

Tuesday, April 5: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. - The Tabernacle Church (531 Pinewood Avenue, Toledo)

Wednesday, April 6: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Mercy Health - Point Shoreland Family Medicine (2755 Shoreland Avenue, Toledo)

Friday, April 8: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Mercy Health - Jefferson Family Medicine (2200 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo)

Tuesday, April 12: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Mercy Health - Oregon Clinic/Bay Meadows Family Medicine (3851 Navarre Avenue, Oregon)

Wednesday, April 13: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Old West End Community Health Center (2244 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43520)

Thursday, April 14: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. - Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care (22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton)

Tuesday, April 19: 9:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. - Bryan Community Health Center (228 South Main Street, Bryan)

Wednesday, April 20: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Mercy Health – Franklin Family Medicine (2213 Franklin Avenue, Toledo)

Thursday, April 21: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. - Mercy Health - St. Vincent Heart & Vascular Institute (2222 Cherry Street, Toledo)

Friday, April 22: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care (1222 Pray Boulevard, Waterville)

Tuesday, April 26: 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. - Halim Clinic / Mercy Health - Spring Valley OBGYN & Midwives (6855 Spring Valley Drive, Holland)

Tuesday, April 26: 3 - 6 p.m. - Scott High School Community Health & Wellness Fair (2400 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo)

Wednesday, April 27: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - Starbright Primary Care (28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg)

Thursday, April 28: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. - Mercy Health - Swanton Primary Care (22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton)

Friday, April 29: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m - Oak Street Health – Toledo Northside Clinic

(553 East Manhattan, Toledo)