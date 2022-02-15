Minorities are at a greater risk for Cardiovascular disease

Racial and ethnic minority populations are more at risk for cardiovascular disease diagnosis and care. Some doctors believe that these disparities are linked to many complex factors such as income, genetics, access to care and communication barriers.

“African American and Mexican Americans are at a higher risk if we look at the data African-Americans population 30% more likely to die from heart attack, similarly African Americans man or woman is going to twice as likely to have a stroke compared to their white counterparts” says

Heminber Singh - cardiologist, Toledo cardiologist consultant.



Doctors also recommend to add more physical activity throughout your day. Start off with small changes like moving for about 10 to 15 minutes per day to train yourself to make it a part of your routine