Military families fight to help veterans exposed to 'burn pits'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In honor of her late husband, a local woman is fighting to expand healthcare benefits for veterans.

After a one-year deployment in Iraq, Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson was diagnosed with lung cancer.

"He eventually lost his voice and ended up with a paralyzed vocal cord," said Danielle Robinson, widow of SFC Heath Robinson.

He died at age 39, leaving behind his wife and their daughter, Brielle, who watched him fight the battle head-on.

"She's gone into the bathroom and found her daddy on the bathroom floor, barely able to breathe. There were gushing nosebleeds that honestly would make our bathroom look like a crime scene," said Robinson.

Robinson said her husband's illness came from his exposure to chemicals from trash burned at his camp in Iraq. He died in 2020 as they fought to get benefits to treat his conditions.

He's just one of the thousands of servicemen and women who are suffering. With five different lung conditions, U.S. Army Veteran, Andrea Nuetzling is one of them.

"I have constrictive bronchiolitis obliterans, which is a life-shortening, irreversible, incurable lung disease," Nuetzling said.

The "Honoring Our Pact" Act now heads to the Senate to make sure veterans with 23 conditions, including cancer and emphysema, won't have to prove their illnesses were the result of their service. Nuetzling fears it may be too late.