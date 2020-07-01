LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is holding public forums on ways to strengthen its Medicaid-funded behavioral health and developmental disabilities system.

Forums start Wednesday in Detroit, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Others are scheduled Thursday in Grand Rapids, Jan. 22 in Marquette and Jan. 30 in Saginaw. A virtual forum is planned for Feb. 6.

The department will provide an overview of its proposal and answer questions.

Information gathered during the forums will help the state design a system that best meets the needs of residents who rely on the services.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.