LANSING, Mich. — The four specimens Michigan health officials sent to the Centers for Disease Control to test for the coronavirus all came back negative, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service said Friday.

There were three possible cases from Washtenaw County and one from Macomb County. Three of those were found to not be coronavirus on Monday, and the final one from Washtenaw County also tested negatively.

The outbreak of Novel coronavirus 2019 was first detected in Wuhan, China. People who have a confirmed case of coronavirus had a mild to severe respiratory illness with a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

To date, there have been six confirmed cases in the United States.

EARLIER: 3 Michigan coronavirus cases are negative, 1 remains under investigation

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak sparked by the new virus a global emergency, after the number of cases increased more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday. It has spread to more than a dozen countries.

There are more than 10,000 cases that have been reported around the world in just two months. China has placed more than 50 million under virtual quarantine, the Associated Press reports.

The U.S. State Department has advised against traveling to China, and Friday, American Airlines and Delta announced they were suspending all U.S. bound flights to China.

The Detroit Metro Airport is one of dozens of American airports screening for the coronavirus.

The CDC confirmed Thursday the first case of person-to-person transmission of the virus in the United States.

The CDC believes that symptoms may appear in 2-14 days after exposure. If anyone believes they have symptoms, or recently traveled to Wuhan or been in contact with someone who has the virus, they should contact their healthcare provider before arriving. Michigan health officials also ask them to remain in home isolation until testing is complete.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

