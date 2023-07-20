Jude wished to bring Christmas in July to Bronson Children's Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich., hoping to give sick children joy.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 17-year-old Jude Bousson did not want a big toy, a far away trip or to meet a celebrity for his Make-A-Wish wish.

He wanted to bring joy to other kids in the hospital.

"We have never actually had anyone do a wish forward before," said Dr. Carla Schwalm, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist at Bronson Children's Hospital.

Jude was diagnosed with brain cancer at 15-years-old. He said he was in the hospital for a long time, about two months. It was lonely, especially through the pandemic.

"Definitely the worst point of my life," said Jude.

So, he knew what a tough time the kids in the hospital are going through. He made a wish to bring Christmas in July to Bronson Children's Hospital.

"Christmas is my favorite holiday," said Jude, "But it's not really about Christmas. It's just about like bringing, like, positive energy to those who need it."

On July 11, the hospital turned into the North Pole, with decorations, holiday snacks, crafts and presents.

"Their eyes lit up with joy," said Jude, "Especially when walking in the room. And it's just really amazing to see the effects that this has had."

He said he was blown away with the effort put into the event.

"The kids that are in the hospital, I mean, they're having a hard time, and their families are having a hard time, and they're just not feeling good," said Schwalm, "But if you could see that room yesterday, you would not have known that any of those kids were sick. They were smiling from ear to ear. It was amazing."

The event sparked more like it, with similar events planned for C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

"Just keep thinking about the positive things, even just even if it is just distracting yourself from the current situation," said Jude to the kids in the hospital, "and you're gonna get through it. It's only up from here."

Jude said he is "going to be absolutely fine," doing some chemotherapy. He is entering his senior year this year.

