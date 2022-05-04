Toledo-area hospital among first in the country to use new treatment for heart failure

Mercy Health said it will improve the quality of life for patients no longer adequately responding to traditional methods of managing or slowing heart failure.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center announced Wednesday it is using a new type of therapy to treat patients suffering from heart failure.

It's known as cardiac contractility modulation, or mini CCM therapy.

The process involved a small machine, a short procedure and a few hours of monitoring before the patient can go home.

Mercy Health said the therapy is intended to improve the contraction of the heart, allowing more oxygen-rich blood to reach the body.

Dr. Ameer Kabour treated the first patient in Toledo with mini CCM therapy May 2, 2022.

"CCM therapy is a breakthrough therapy option for heart failure patients that is intended to help them feel better, so they can start doing the things they love again," Kabour said. "Medications are not always enough to help slow the progression of heart failure and improve the quality of life for these patients. CCM therapy is a breakthrough treatment option that brings hope to this patient population by improving the often-debilitating symptoms of heart failure."

Mercy Health said the treatment improves the quality of life for patients that are no longer adequately responding to medications to manage symptoms or slow the progression of heart failure.

Dr. Kabour said St. V's is among the first hospitals in the United States to use the mini CCM therapy.

To find out if CCM therapy is right for you or someone you love, call 419-251-3232 or visit www.mercy.com.

CCM therapy was developed by Impulse Dynamics, based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Visit the Impulse Dynamics website to learn more about the company and CCM therapy.