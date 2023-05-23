Mercy Health picks up 23 St. Luke's providers

All practices are staying in the same location, but will be given new names. View a complete list inside this story.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health announced Tuesday it is absorbing 23 providers formerly associated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Each practice will remain in its current location, but each have been given new names as they transfer from WellCare Physicians Group to the Mercy Health umbrella. McLaren closed St. Luke's earlier this year and sold the assets and property to Mercy.

“Mercy Health is excited to welcome several of our area’s finest physicians to our ministry. We understand that they have entrusted us with their future, and it is a privilege that we don’t take lightly,” Mercy Health - Toledo President Bob Baxter said. “These past few months have been difficult for many as we have had to say goodbye to a trusted health care partner in our community. Mercy Health is committed to filling that gap with compassionate, efficient, and high-quality care.”

The moves are effective June 1. Providers joining Mercy are:

McLaren St. Luke’s Brain and Spine to become Mercy Health – The Neuroscience Institute, St. Luke’s:

Jennifer Fender; PA

Brian Hoeflinger, MD

David Lewis, MD

McLaren St. Luke’s West Side Orthopedics to become Mercy Health – Fallen Timbers Orthopedics and Sports Medicine:

James Lyions, MD

Douglas Olson, MD

McLaren St. Luke’s Internal Medicine to become Mercy Health – St. Luke’s Internal Medicine:

Laura Graham, PA

Richard Paat, MD

McLaren St. Luke’s Waterville Family Physicians to become Mercy Health – Waterville Family Medicine:

Nathan Balusik, MD

Stephen Bazeley, MD

Lindsey Bostelman, MD

Mark Bruss, MD

Andrea Bruss, MD

Zachary Dooley, MD

Rebecca Siders, DO

McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine Center to become Mercy Health – Lighthouse Way Family Medicine:

Megan Cranor, DO

John Hanna, MD

Virginia Hiltner, CNP

Mark Krautheim, PhD

Jeffrey Lewis, MD

Anna Nelson, MD

David Oram, MD

Chris Zona, MD

Suchitra Nair, MD

“Our goal is to provide a seamless transition not only for area patients but also for the providers who have served as health care leaders in our community,” said Dr. James Tita, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health – Toledo. “The Mercy Health medical community is pleased to welcome these providers to our ministry and we look forward to continuing to build access to top-quality care throughout the region.”

Mercy also announced Tuesday that the transfer of sponsorship for the McLaren St. Luke's residency program, formerly known as the McLaren St. Luke's Family Medicine Center, has received full approval by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

St. Luke's closed its doors May 8. More than 400 former employees signed commitment letters to work for Mercy.