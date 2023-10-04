Starting Fresh: Mercy Health to offer program, support for those diagnosed with chronic illnesses

Starting Fresh is a five-week program that dives into a different aspect of chronic disease management every week.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you have a chronic disease, Mercy Health wants to help you. This month they're focusing on helping people manage kidney disease, and experts say nutrition is key.

Healthcare workers at the Mercy Health facility on the corner of Bancroft and Franklin Avenue are helping patients manage their diagnoses. Mercy Health is offering a program focused on providing education, disease management tools and ongoing support and resources.

Starting Fresh is a five-week program that dives into a different aspect of chronic disease management every week. The primary focus of Starting Fresh is on diabetes and prediabetes, however facilitators adjust the classes as needed to address any other chronic diseases that participants might have.

Kidney awareness is a good time to think through the impact of diabetes as, over time, high blood sugar from diabetes can damage blood vessels in the kidneys so they don't work as well as they should. Many people with diabetes also develop high blood pressure, which also can damage kidneys.

If you are interested in enrolling into the program call 419-251-2463.