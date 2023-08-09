Mercy Health program helps patients manage chronic conditions

The medication management program comes up with individualized plans for people with diabetes, heart failure and other conditions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Managing a chronic condition can be overwhelming, especially for those who are newly diagnosed. Mercy St. Anne Hospital is helping patients understand their conditions and making sure they're on top with their health.

One of those patients is Tareem Warren, who said he was diagnosed with prediabetes, and that it is likely Type 2.

Warren was already seeing pharmacists through St. Anne Hospital's medication management program to manage his heart condition.

The prediabetes news was tough for him to swallow.

"I was down. I had tears in my eyes," Warren said.

He said the same medication management team on top of his heart condition quickly jumped in to help him get his A1C -- the percentage of red blood cells that have sugar-coated hemoglobin -- in check and it started with education about lifestyle changes.

"I got sedentary in my lifestyle and I paid the price," Warren said.

The medication management team is currently working with about 50 patients, helping them manage a variety of healthcare needs like anticoagulation management, smoking cessation and heart failure.

"A benefit of our service is that the pharmacist sits down for that hour of time and maybe we can hit on some small points the patient didn't even know about and that could be the easiest little change and next thing you know, they're getting better control of their diabetes," Heather Eid, a clinical pharmacist with medication management services at St. Anne Hospital, said.

Eid said the team provides a link between the patient's primary care physician and specialist.

"That's the other challenge, that many times a patient will go to their physician's office and unfortunately there's not enough time for them to get everything they need," Eid said.

Warren said Eid and the team at medication management supported him, cheered him on and helped change his mindset.

"For three months I busted my tail," Warren said. "I ate differently. I never ate bad. I may have had some oatmeal creme pies from time to time, but I completely changed. I worked out five days a week, started groups, started forums, started being part of the culture with it so it wouldn't beat me up, so I can embrace it."

He lost more than 40 pounds and is now off medication for diabetes, with an A1C of 4.6%. An A1C of less than 5.7% is considered to be normal, according to the CDC.

"With the help of the management team, they helped me get my mind refocused and get back to having a better lifestyle," Warren said.