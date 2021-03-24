Mercy Health mobile mammography van visiting 21 Ohio counties

Mercy Health has the region’s first mobile mammography unit. Here's where it's headed over the next two weeks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health has the region’s first mobile mammography unit, with scheduled visits at convenient locations throughout the 21 counties in northwest Ohio.

The unit will make access to mammography services easy and safe.

We are excited to introduce the northwest Ohio region’s first mobile mammography unit! Thank you to our community and Mercy Health – Toledo Foundation for helping to make access to mammography services closer to home for our Toledo area communities! #WorldCancerDay pic.twitter.com/s3lqOwSXgK — Mercy Health (@mercy_health) February 4, 2021

Mercy Health is proving this service at various locations throughout the week.

Upcoming locations (March 23 – April 9):

Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital parking lot, 2600 Navarre Ave., Oregon

Tuesdays: 1-2:30 p.m.

Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center lot, 2460 Cherry St., Toledo

Wednesdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursdays: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mercy Health – Jefferson Avenue Family Medicine, 2200 Jefferson Ave., Toledo

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (closed April 2)

The mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient will have the ability to control the compression once they are in position.

Certified radiologists read all mammograms and because a second look can mean a second chance, all mammograms are double-checked with a computer-aided detection system that detects more breast cancer than mammography alone. You and your physician receive a copy of the results.

Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-833-MAMMVAN (833-626-6826).