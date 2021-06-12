Mercy Health mobile mammography van providing breast cancer screening throughout Toledo area

The mobile mammography van is the first of it's kind in the region; providing convenience, state-of-the-art 3D mammograms and self-compression for women over 40.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Checking for breast cancer is important in women over the age of 40 and now, there's a new way to do it without going to a doctor's office.

Mercy Health is helping women screen for breast cancer in Northwest Ohio with their mobile mammography van.

It's the first of it's kind for our region; providing convenience, state-of-the-art 3D mammograms and self-compression for women over 40.

"Sometimes women face barriers. Time, access and location when it comes to their healthcare. So the goal behind the mobile mammography unit is to travel throughout the community and hopefully make it easier for women to get their screened mammograms," said Stephanie Gunderman, Mobile Mammography outreach coordinator.

On Saturday, Mercy Health teamed up with Taylor Automotive to offer convenient screening at the Taylor Kia in Toledo.

They say the screening process with the mobile unit is similar to any other mammogram, except there's less pressure of being in a doctor's office.

"It's an opportunity to get those services, but in a lowkey atmosphere, so we're really proud to offer these services," said Terry Crosby, community outreach director with Taylor Automotive.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women start screening for breast cancer at age 40. Although, if a someone has a family history of breast cancer, it's recommended to start sooner.

The van also will help with early detection in underserved areas of Toledo.

"Early detection is key in finding, treating and surviving breast cancer. It's so important that women take just 15 minutes of their time, schedule their screening mammogram," said Gunderman.

Their goal is to expand across Northwest Ohio to make these screenings more convenient for women.

The unit is schedule to be at St. Charles hospital in Oregon on June 16 and 17 and then at other locations throughout Lucas County through August.

You do have to have an appointment.

You can check out the locations the mobile mammography van will be at and find out how to sign up for a mammogram here or call 1-833-MAMMVAN (833-626-6826).