Mobile mammography van offers area-wide screenings

The Mercy 3D Mobile Mammography Unit helps alleviate many of the difficulties faced when seeking preventative care.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are many women who put it off or don't schedule their yearly mammogram for a variety of reasons. Some see them as invasive or uncomfortable; time, distance and cost may also be a prohibitive factor.

As the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure nears, the continued emphasis on women's health can result in new and accessible ways to access the life-saving exam.

It's 40 feet long and 32,000 pounds and it looks like a typical luxury RV.

Unlike most RVs, this one comes fully-equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that is garnering attention from a lot of people, especially women. The van, or the the Mercy 3D Mobile Mammography Unit, will travel around the area, offering their services in convenient and accessible locations.

Stephanie Gunderman, the supervisor of the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Program stressed the importance of not only the services offered, but how and where they are offered.

"Today we're in Swanton, so for women living in this area, the closest women's center is about 35 minutes away. So for making it five to ten minutes from their home--right outside of their doctor's office--how nice is that?"

Fully funded by the Mercy Health Foundation, it has become a crucial tool in the fight against breast cancer. The program's goal is to make it as easy as possible to get screened for breast cancer with a mammogram.

"It really helps to eliminate several barriers that women may face, if transportation is a barrier for a woman. We're travelling to several locations throughout northwest Ohio," Gunderman added.

"A lot of responsibility, a lot of checking your mirrors but overall, not too bad," Kristin Sawmiller said. She is the supervisor of the St. Charles Women's Center in Oregon-- and she gets to drive the van from time to time.

There are just a few steps involved in getting a mammogram done.

Scheduling an appointment is simple. You can make an appointment for a mobile mammography by calling (833) MAMM-VAN. That's (833) 626-6826.

On the day of your appointment, enter the parking lot where the van is located and walk in. You'll be registered at the front of the van. From there, patients will be directed to change in a private dressing room and afterwards answer a few questions about your breast health and family history.

Following this, patients will begin their exam. Sawmiller explained that a breast exam isn't a long process.

"It's typically just four views. Two for each side, I would say it usually takes about ten minutes or so...It's really quick," she said.

If you're signed up for MyChart, the comprehensive personal health database utilized by Mercy Health, results could be available the same day as the appointment. The program means patients can have access to crucial health information without ever stepping foot into a doctor's office.

Since February 2021, when the program first began, many have already taken advantage of the mobile mammograms. In 2021, 533 people were screened; that number has already been surpassed in 2022 and continues to climb: to date, 608 people were screened. The program is popular enough that organizations are utilizing their services.

"More employers are bringing us on site, doctor's offices are bringing us on site," Gunderman said. "Of course we participate in various community events, including health fairs."

In addition to the program's purpose, the logistics of the Mobile Mammography Unit may raise questions for patients. If potential visitors are worried the mammogram will be less effective or not advanced enough because it is done outside of a doctor's office, Sawmiller and Gunderman said there is nothing to worry about.

"It's the same thing [as] digital 3D screening mammography," Sawmiller explained. "It's the same thing that we have in all our other sites. So it's actively looked-at by our same radiologists that we have on-site at St. Charles, St. Anne's and throughout the Mercy system."

With insurance, a screening with the mammography van won't likely cost anything "out-of-pocket." Most insurance plans cover mammograms because they consider them preventative wellness. However, it is important to check with your insurance carrier first regarding your coverage.

Conveniently and fittingly, the "mobile mamm van" will be on-site at the Race for the Cure on Sept. 25 in downtown Toledo near the Survivor's Tent. Downtown visitors can tour the mammography van to learn more about the program and schedule an appointment on-site .

"I mean how many women from Toledo are going to be in this same spot at one time, so I hope that people come out and stop by," Sawmiller said.

Health professionals stress the importance of frequent scans to aid in early detection. The American Cancer Society recommends women screen for breast cancer starting at age 40; they also recommend earlier screenings if there is a family history of breast cancer. The American College of Radiology then recommends breast screenings should be repeated every 12 months.

For more information on the mobile mammography van and a schedule of upcoming locations, click here.