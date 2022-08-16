Perrysburg business offers aromatherapy options as school year begins

Local-business Wellaroma offers a range of all-natural products claiming to keep students healthy as the school year begins.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — As kids are making their way back to class, it's important to keep them happy and healthy. Wellaroma offers products to help students, parents and teachers as the school year returns.

An aromatherapy and alternative medicine business located in Perrysburg, Wellaroma offers a variety of all-natural products, ranging from everyday body care to all-natural products that can, according to the business, treat the common cold and the flu.

According to Wellaroma, aromatherapy products also have the potential to reduce stress and anxiety, something some people may find useful as the hectic school year begins.

Wellaroma has three top products they recommend to keep kids feeling well as the school year begins.

One product that they recommend is "Cold-and-Flu-away." Wellaroma-founder Angela Hill suggests rolling it on skin several times per week, or to use immediately after coming down with a cold, claiming its use increases immunity.

Another product offered by the business is a hand-purification spray. It is used like hand sanitizer: when water and soap are not accessible, this product offers another way to clean your hands and potentially wash off viruses and bacteria.

Similarly, Wellaroma offers another purification spray which can be used on surfaces like door knobs, bookbags and countertops instead of skin.

